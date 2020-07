Prazo curto para teste de vacina contra Coronavírus na Índia gera dúvidas entre especialistas de saúde

A researcher works on virus replication in order to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus COVID-19, in Belo Horizonte, state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, on March 26, 2020. - The Ministry of Health convened The Technological Vaccine Center of the Federal University of Minas Gerais laboratory to conduct research on the coronavirus COVID-19 in order to diagnose, test and develop a vaccine. (Photo by Douglas MAGNO / AFP)