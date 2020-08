EUA vão compartilhar vacinas após garantir necessidades do país, diz secretário norte-americano

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 28: Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks during a press conference on the coordinated public health response to the 2019 coronavirus (2019-nCoV) on January 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. The virus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has infected 4,500 people and killed at least 109, mostly in China. Currently 110 people are being evaluated in the United States for infection, with five confirmed cases. With Secretary Alex Azar is National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases Director Nancy Messonnier, and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci (R). (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)